BRIEF-Bravofly Rumbo Group announces Francesco Guidotti new CFO

April 14 (Reuters) - Bravofly Rumbo Group NV :

* Announces that Francesco Guidotti, currently chief financial officer at Yoox, will join its executive management team as CFO on May 1, 2015

* Current CFO, Gaspar Santonja, will be leaving the company to pursue other business opportunities

* On 1 May, Gaspar Santonja will officially leave the executive management team

* Gaspar Santonja will until 30 June support company and Francesco Guidotti to ensure a smooth and efficient transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)