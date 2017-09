April 14 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* Sales of 120 million Swiss francs ($123 million) from Jan. 1 until March 31, which corresponds to an increase of 4 percent after adjusting for currency-related factors

* Sees 2015 sales of 460-480 million Swiss francs and an operating margin of 27 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1aMn7HU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9777 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)