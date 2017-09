April 14 (Reuters) - Orell Fuessli Holding AG :

* Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, member of the Orell Fuessli group, is selling its majority interest in Sofha GmbH, to industrial investor effective as of January 1

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1GFrHFA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)