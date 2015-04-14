FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elekta wins order from Providence Health & Services
April 14, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elekta wins order from Providence Health & Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Elekta AB

* Elekta to deliver advanced cancer management solutions to Providence Health & Services

* Says in agreement, Providence Health & Services will acquire several Versa HD systems

* Says will also provide upgrades to several existing elekta systems, including integration of Agility

* Says Providence also will begin a system-wide conversion of its existing oncology information system to MOSAIQ Oncology Information System.

* Installation of the Elekta systems is set to begin immediately, continuing through the end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

