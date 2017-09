April 14 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Q1 net sales 34.0 million euros ($35.86 million) versus 31.0 million euros last year

* Q1 operating profit 1.1 million euros versus 310,000 euros last year

* Expects its net sales and operating profit (EBIT) for 2015 to grow compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)