BRIEF-SinterCast series production reaches 2.2 million Engine Equivalents in March
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 14, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SinterCast series production reaches 2.2 million Engine Equivalents in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - SinterCast AB :

* Annualised series production for the month reached 2.2 million Engine Equivalents, providing average annualized production of 2.0 million Engine Equivalents for Q1

* The increase represents 18 percent growth compared to Q1 2014, and provides an average compounded annual growth rate of 18 percent since 2007

* Sampling Cup shipments for the first quarter reached 40,500 units, marking the second highest quarter for Sampling Cup shipments in SinterCast’s history Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
