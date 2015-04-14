BRIEF-SinterCast series production reaches 2.2 million Engine Equivalents in March

April 14 (Reuters) - SinterCast AB :

* Annualised series production for the month reached 2.2 million Engine Equivalents, providing average annualized production of 2.0 million Engine Equivalents for Q1

* The increase represents 18 percent growth compared to Q1 2014, and provides an average compounded annual growth rate of 18 percent since 2007

* Sampling Cup shipments for the first quarter reached 40,500 units, marking the second highest quarter for Sampling Cup shipments in SinterCast's history