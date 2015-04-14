FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alliance Trust Q1 total shareholder return at 6.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 6:21 AM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Alliance Trust Q1 total shareholder return at 6.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc :

* Trading update for the 3 months to 31 March 2015

* Reiterates its focus on generating a real return for shareholders over medium to long term through capital growth and rising dividend

* TSR was 6.9 pct and NAV TR 7.9 pct for quarter

* Remain confident that they will deliver long-term value for our shareholders

* Ended quarter with over 2 billion stg of third party assets under management (AUM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.