BRIEF-Alliance Trust Q1 total shareholder return at 6.9 pct

April 14 (Reuters) - Alliance Trust Plc :

* Trading update for the 3 months to 31 March 2015

* Reiterates its focus on generating a real return for shareholders over medium to long term through capital growth and rising dividend

* TSR was 6.9 pct and NAV TR 7.9 pct for quarter

* Remain confident that they will deliver long-term value for our shareholders

* Ended quarter with over 2 billion stg of third party assets under management (AUM)