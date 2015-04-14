FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evraz Highveld commences business rescue proceedings
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 14, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evraz Highveld commences business rescue proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :

* Suspension of listing and cautionary announcement

* Co does not have adequate funding to meet its obligations for short term

* Commencement of business rescue proceedings by co is expected to have a material impact on price of co’s shares

* Believes that implementation of voluntary business rescue will afford business practitioner opportunity to consider continued implementation of turnaround plan and successfully re-establish co

* To appoint Messers Daniel Terblanche and Piers Marsden as joint business rescue practitioners

* Shareholders are hereby advised that agreement between Macrovest and Evraz has lapsed

* Due to uncertainties associated with business rescue proceedings company will not be able to release its results as required today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.