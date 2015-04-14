BRIEF-Evraz Highveld commences business rescue proceedings

April 14 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd :
* Suspension of listing and cautionary announcement
* Co does not have adequate funding to meet its obligations for short term
* Commencement of business rescue proceedings by co is expected to have a material impact on price of co’s shares
* Believes that implementation of voluntary business rescue will afford business practitioner opportunity to consider continued implementation of turnaround plan and successfully re-establish co
* To appoint Messers Daniel Terblanche and Piers Marsden as joint business rescue practitioners
* Shareholders are hereby advised that agreement between Macrovest and Evraz has lapsed
* Due to uncertainties associated with business rescue proceedings company will not be able to release its results as required today