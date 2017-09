April 14 (Reuters) - Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA :

* Acquires 40 percent stake in Allopneus SAS for an outlay of 60 million euros ($63 million)

* Acquisition is subject to validation from French competition authority

