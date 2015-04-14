FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clydesdale Bank responds to FCA's fine on PPI complaints handling
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clydesdale Bank responds to FCA's fine on PPI complaints handling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L:

* FCA payment protection insurance response

* “Deeply regret any instance which led to financial ombudsman service receiving incorrect or incomplete information from us”

* Pilot programme is currently underway and a full review of these past PPI complaints will begin in June

* Number of policy and procedure changes were inappropriate and have disadvantaged some customers

* Full cost will not be known until review of past cases has been completed Source text: (bit.ly/1yq9KbB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

