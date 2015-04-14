BRIEF-Clydesdale Bank responds to FCA's fine on PPI complaints handling

April 14 (Reuters) - Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L:
* FCA payment protection insurance response
* “Deeply regret any instance which led to financial ombudsman service receiving incorrect or incomplete information from us”
* Pilot programme is currently underway and a full review of these past PPI complaints will begin in June
* Number of policy and procedure changes were inappropriate and have disadvantaged some customers
* Number of policy and procedure changes were inappropriate and have disadvantaged some customers

* Full cost will not be known until review of past cases has been completed