FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Firstfarms starts cooperation with DCH International A/S
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 14, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Firstfarms starts cooperation with DCH International A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Firstfarms A/S :

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent with DCH International A/S

* Says firstfarms expects a negative affect of 0.5 million - 1 million Danish crowns ($71,476-$142,950) in accounts in 2015, due to start up costs. Take-over is not done before after harvest 2015

* Operation will be merged with Firstfarms’ existing centre in East Romania

* Says Firstfarms maintains expectations about an EBIT-result of 6 million-11 million crowns in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9954 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.