BRIEF-4SC signs licensing and development agreement with Menarini for Resminostat
April 14, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-4SC signs licensing and development agreement with Menarini for Resminostat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - 4SC AG :

* Signs licensing and development agreement with Menarini for Resminostat in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

* 4SC will receive upfront and milestone payments totaling approximately up to 95 million euros ($100 million) from Menarini payable upon achieving specified development, regulatory and commercialization milestones

* In addition, 4SC will be eligible to double-digit royalties linked to product sales of Resminostat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9469 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
