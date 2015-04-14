BRIEF-Reworld Media announces EUR 1.4 mln capital increase and EUR 3.5 mln bond issue

April 14 (Reuters) - Reworld Media SA :

* Announces 1.4 million euro ($1.49 million) capital increase and 3.5 million euro bond issue

* 768,108 new shares were issued and subscribed by IDInvest at a price of 1.85 euros per share

* 1,934,595 convertible bonds issued to IDInvest at unit price of 1.85 euros

* Bonds reach maturity in 3 years and each bond gives the right to subscribe to one new share at unit price of 1.85 euros

Source text: bit.ly/1DeyzG7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)