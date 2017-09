April 14 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :

* Has within the MTN-program established in 2014 issued a senior unsecured 500 million Swedish crowns ($57.13 million) floating rate bond with a term of three years in the Swedish bond market Source text: bit.ly/1DeslG8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7514 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)