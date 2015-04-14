FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NU World 6-month headline EPS rises 16.5 pct
April 14, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Nu World Holdings Ltd

* Income after tax from continuing operations increased by 14.5 pct to R41.2 million for 6 months to Feb

* Revenue from continuing operations increased by 5.3 pct to R1 090.5 million in 6 months to Feb 28

* Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for period increased by 19.3 pct to R40.9 million for 6 months to Feb

* Headline earnings per share (cents) increased by 16.5 pct to 186.6 cents for 6 months to Feb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

