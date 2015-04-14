BRIEF-Conzzeta confirms plans to spin off Plazza Immobilien business unit in June

April 14 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* Confirms proposal to spin off Real Estate business unit; unit will be incorporated in Plazza AG, which is to be newly formed

* At same time, Conzzeta shares will be split in a ratio of 1:4

* Share capital of Plazza AG is to be set at 1.035 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion)

* Is proposing to EGM that each shareholder should receive, free of charge, four split Conzzeta shares as well as four new shares in Plazza

* Has fixed June 22 as date for Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

* After spin-off, Plazza AG’s registered share A is to be listed and traded on SIX Swiss Exchange

* Plazza AG’s registered share B will be traded on off-exchange trading platform of Zurich Cantonal Bank

* As part of spin-off, Plazza will be provided with an additional cash injection of 100 million Swiss francs net to further its expansion plans Source text - bit.ly/1CVrmHz

