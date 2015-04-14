FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conzzeta confirms plans to spin off Plazza Immobilien business unit in June
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 14, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conzzeta confirms plans to spin off Plazza Immobilien business unit in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* Confirms proposal to spin off Real Estate business unit; unit will be incorporated in Plazza AG, which is to be newly formed

* At same time, Conzzeta shares will be split in a ratio of 1:4

* Share capital of Plazza AG is to be set at 1.035 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion)

* Is proposing to EGM that each shareholder should receive, free of charge, four split Conzzeta shares as well as four new shares in Plazza

* Has fixed June 22 as date for Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

* After spin-off, Plazza AG’s registered share A is to be listed and traded on SIX Swiss Exchange

* Plazza AG’s registered share B will be traded on off-exchange trading platform of Zurich Cantonal Bank

* As part of spin-off, Plazza will be provided with an additional cash injection of 100 million Swiss francs net to further its expansion plans Source text - bit.ly/1CVrmHz

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9716 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.