FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rosenbauer International FY 2014 EBIT up 14 pct to EUR 48.4 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 15, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rosenbauer International FY 2014 EBIT up 14 pct to EUR 48.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Rosenbauer International AG :

* Revenues of Rosenbauer group reached a record level of 784.9 million euros ($834.27 million) in 2014 financial year (2013: 737.9 million euros)

* At 48.4 million, EBIT in 2014 financial year was up 14 percent on previous year (2013: 42.3 million euros), while EBIT margin climbed from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent

* Given solid development in incoming orders in recent months and expanded production capacity, management is assuming that consolidated revenues will rise in 2015

* Management target is to increase revenues and EBIT by 10 percent for 2015 financial year

* Dividend proposal 1.2 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.