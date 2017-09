April 15 (Reuters) - Neurosearch A/S :

* Q1 net loss 4 million crowns versus loss 2.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 operating loss 2 million Danish crowns ($285,000) versus loss 2 million crowns year ago

* Expects in 2015 an operating loss in range of 7 million - 9 million crowns

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0173 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)