BRIEF-Illovo Sugar sees 7-12 pct decrease in FY headline EPS
April 15, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Illovo Sugar sees 7-12 pct decrease in FY headline EPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Illovo Sugar Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share will reflect a decrease of between 7 pct and 12 pct

* Currently these trading conditions are expected to become more difficult during 2015/16 financial year

* Increased growth in domestic and regional sugar markets and weaker rand are anticipated to partially provide some relief from these challenging conditions

* Revenue further negatively hit by weakening of euro, low eu prices, low world market prices driven by a weakening brazilian real Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

