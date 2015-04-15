BRIEF-Aareal Bank to integrate Corealcredit banking ops

April 15 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* Will integrate banking operations of Corealcredit Bank AG(Corealcredit) into parent entity

* Completion of split-off process is scheduled for end of first half of 2015

* Management board and employee representatives have agreed upon an additional reconciliation of interests

* Around half of current approximately just under 120 jobs are set to remain at Aareal Bank’s new Frankfurt branch

* Continued existence of Frankfurt branch has been guaranteed until 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: