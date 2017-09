April 15 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :

* FY consolidated revenues decreased by 18 percent to 73.8 million euros ($78 million)

* FY EBITDA declined by 9 pct to 17.1 million euros