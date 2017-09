April 15 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority:

* Fines Bank of New York Mellon London branch and Bank of New York Mellon International Limited 126 million pounds for failure to comply with custody rules

* Each regulated firm is required to ensure they have adequate systems, controls and records to facilitate this Source text (bit.ly/1auX07H) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)