April 15 (Reuters) - Halloren Schokoladenfabrik AG :

* Reports full year revenue of 121.72 million euros ($129.12 million), 3.1 percent up

* Full year EBIT goes down to 2.15 million euros from 4.38 million euros a year ago

* Full year net profit is 0.2 million euros, down 91 percent

* Sees for full year 2015 balanced result, plans mid-term organic growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)