April 14 (Reuters) - Easyvista SA :

* Q1 2015 backlog of 14.4 million euros, up 21 pct

* Q1 consolidated revenue of 4.9 million euros ($5.22 million) versus 4.3 million euros a year ago

* Confirms target of 30 pct growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)