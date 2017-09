April 15 (Reuters) - Edisun Power Europe AG :

* FY 2014 EBITDA up 4.0 percent to 5.06 million Swiss francs ($5 million)

* FY net profit of 0.41 million Swiss francs compared to last year’s loss of 3.46 million Swiss francs

* FY revenue down 8.4 percent to 7.88 million Swiss francs