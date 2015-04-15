FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banimmo sells the future regional headquarters of Deloitte in Ghent
April 15, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Banimmo sells the future regional headquarters of Deloitte in Ghent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* Sells the future regional headquarters of Deloitte in Ghent

* On April 9, Banimmo (80 pct), Grondbank The Loop (10 pct) and Sogent (10 pct), jointly the shareholders of the company Tetris Offices The Loop Building One have signed an agreement with the common insurance fund Integrale for the sale of 100 pct of the shares of the company Tetris Offices The Loop Building One

* Sale price of shares is based on a transactional value of building of 22.6 million euros ($24.04 million)

* With this sale, Banimmo will have new financial resources, amounting to 8 million euros, to implement new developments

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

