FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pets at Home closes 260 mln stg financing deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pets at Home closes 260 mln stg financing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc

* Announces closing of a new financing agreement for a five year, 260 mln stg revolving credit facility. At current leverage, facility carries a rate of libor +1.5 pct

* Facility replaces group’s existing 325 mln stg of drawn facilities, which at current leverage, carried a rate of libor +1.9 pct

* New facility is expected to reduce group net financing expense on income statement by approximately 2.7 mln stg per annum at current leverage

* Expected that differential balance between two facilities will be settled from group’s existing cash resources

* Capitalised fees associated with previous facility will be reflected as an exceptional charge to income statement of approximately 4.3 mln stg in FY16

* Banking syndicate for new facility comprises 10 lenders Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.