BRIEF-Pets at Home closes 260 mln stg financing deal

April 15 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc

* Announces closing of a new financing agreement for a five year, 260 mln stg revolving credit facility. At current leverage, facility carries a rate of libor +1.5 pct

* Facility replaces group’s existing 325 mln stg of drawn facilities, which at current leverage, carried a rate of libor +1.9 pct

* New facility is expected to reduce group net financing expense on income statement by approximately 2.7 mln stg per annum at current leverage

* Expected that differential balance between two facilities will be settled from group’s existing cash resources

* Capitalised fees associated with previous facility will be reflected as an exceptional charge to income statement of approximately 4.3 mln stg in FY16

* Banking syndicate for new facility comprises 10 lenders Further company coverage: