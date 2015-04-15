BRIEF-Haikui Seafood FY revenue up 2.9 pct to EUR 121.1 mln

April 15 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Expects stable growth for 2015

* FY revenue increased by 2.9 percent to 121.1 million euros ($129 million)

* Cautiously optimistic outlook for 2015 with a year-on-year revenue growth of about 5 percent in RMB terms

* FY net profit increased by 3.3 percent to 10.6 million euros (2013: 10.2 million euros)

* 2015 gross profit margin is expected to be slightly lower compared to 2014 and EBIT margin is expected to be in range between 8 to 10 percent