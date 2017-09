April 15 (Reuters) - Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Resolves dividend of maximum 20 Swedish crowns ($2) per preference share to be paid in four installments of 5 crowns per preference share

* Resolves no dividend payment for ordinary share ($1 = 8.8007 Swedish crowns)