BRIEF-Deutsche Annington gives Gagfah investors til May 10 to tender shares
April 15, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Annington gives Gagfah investors til May 10 to tender shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington

* Gagfah shareholders can still tender their shares to Deutsche Annington up to 10 May 2015

* Deutsche Annington will support Gagfah dividend proposal of eur 0.35 per Gagfah share but waives its own dividend entitlement

* Minority shareholders of Gagfah can tender their shares for a cash only consideration of eur 18.68 per Gagfah share

* Mixed consideration of eur 122.52 and 5 new Deutsche Annington shares for 14 Gagfah shares as alternative consideration

* Believes that a large number of Gagfah shareholders will exercise their sell-out right

* This would lead to a further decline in company’s free float, which is already very low at slightly above 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

