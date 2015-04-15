BRIEF-Inside Secure and Presto Engineering to sign a partnership agreement

April 15 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA :

* Inside Secure and Presto Engineering to sign a partnership agreement to outsource Inside Secure’s semiconductor operations and supply chain activities to specialist provider, Presto Eengineering

* Transfer of targeted assets and resources from Inside Secure to Presto Engineering

* Presto Engineering to provide semiconductor operation services through a multi-year service agreement

* Transaction expected to close in early Q3 2015 and to be accretive to Inside Secure`s gross margin and adjusted operating profit Source text for Eikon:

