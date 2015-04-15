BRIEF-S Immo AG fixes terms of corporate bond 2015-2027

April 15 (Reuters) - S Immo AG :

* Will issue announced corporate bond with a volume of 65 million euros ($69.23 million) and a maturity of twelve years, with a coupon of 3.25 pct at an issue price of 101.5 pct

* Denomination of bond is 500 euros thus allowing its subscription also by private investors

* Subscription period for private investors will open on April 16 and end on April 20 (subject to early termination)

