April 15 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja AS :

* Q1 unaudited consolidated sales revenue was 123.5 million euros ($131.54 million), up 3.2 pct versus year ago

* Q1 net loss 1.2 million euros versus loss 0.6 million euros in Q1 2014

* Says Q1 net loss was due to income tax calculated from dividends to amount of 3.9 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)