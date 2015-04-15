FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rosbank FY 2014 net profit falls to RUB 3.18 billion
#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rosbank FY 2014 net profit falls to RUB 3.18 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Rosbank :

* Reports full year 2014 net interest income of 30.15 billion roubles ($603.75 million) versus 37.33 billion roubles a year ago

* Full year 2014 net profit is 3.18 billion roubles versus 13.94 billion roubles a year ago

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 Tier 1 capital ratio is 13.5 pct versus 14.8 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013

* As of Dec. 31, 2014 total capital adequacy ratio is 19.7 pct versus 19.4 pct as of Dec. 31, 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1ILe9Jh

Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.9375 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
