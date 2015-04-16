FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
April 16, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sulzer Q1 orders down at CHF 800.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Sulzer AG :

* In the first quarter of 2015, received orders of 800.5 million Swiss francs ($830 million), which is a nominal decrease of 3.4 percent

* On a currency-adjusted basis, Q1 orders decreased by 0.6 percent

* The order intake in the second quarter of 2015 is expected to be at a similar level as in the second quarter of 2014.

* For sales and operational EBITA, expects flat development for the full year 2015 compared with 2014 on a currency-adjusted basis Source text - bit.ly/1FVIRi7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9641 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
