April 16 (Reuters) - Business Connexion Group Ltd

* Revenue r3 556.9 million for 6 months ended feb

* Eadline earnings per share (cents) 17.9 for 6 months ended feb

* Group anticipates h1 revenue growth rate to continue for year.

* Normal dividend per share (cents) 20,0 for 6 months ended feb