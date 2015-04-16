FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sabmiller says FY lager volume in line with last year
April 16, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sabmiller says FY lager volume in line with last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Sabmiller Plc :

* jse: sab - trading update

* Group net producer revenue (npr) for full year grew by 4%, with total beverage volume growth of 1%

* All growth rates are over prior year comparative period

* Lager volume for year was in line with prior, with growth in africa and latin america offset by volume weakness in china and north america

* Continuing growth in soft drinks across group, with volumes up 8% for year and q4, driven by africa and latin america

* Full year revenue growth of 4% was driven by revenue per hectolitre growth in all regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
