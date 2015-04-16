FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axis Q1 op profit rises to 145 mln SEK
#Communications Equipment
April 16, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Axis Q1 op profit rises to 145 mln SEK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Axis :

* Q1 sales 1,354 million sek, up 20 percent. In local currencies, net sales increased by 2 percent

* Q1 operating profit amounted to SEK 145 M (72), which corresponds to an operating margin of 10.7 percent (6.4)

* Says growth rate during quarter was negatively impacted by a turbulent macroeconomic situation in several of Axis’ markets

* Says underlying demand in the network video market is expected to continue to be stable and Axis’ view of the current growth rate remains unchanged

* In February, Canon made a 23.6 billion Swedish crown ($2.71 billion) offer for network video surveillance leader Axis

* In April, Canon said it was extending the offer period for its proposed takeover of Axis after falling short of its ownership goals, but stressed it would not be raising its bid Link to the Q1-report: here ($1 = 8.7011 Swedish crowns)

