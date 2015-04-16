FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telecom Plus sees full-year profit below market expectations
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 16, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Telecom Plus sees full-year profit below market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc :

* Strong profit growth expected for 2015 but significantly below market expectations

* Expected final dividend of 21 pence making a total of 40 pence (14 pct up on last year)

* Customer numbers for year ahead by almost 11 pct to 587,223

* Anticipates reporting adjusted pre-tax profits of between 52 million stg and 53 million stg after taking account of current year about 6 million stg impact

* Expects industry-wide gap between standard variable tariffs currently paid by most customers

* Intend to write down unbilled energy debtor to bring its value in line with amount we now expect to be recoverable.

* Intends to restate company’s accounts to reflect impact of this write-down on previous years

* Sees increase in dividend by at least 15 pct, to not less than 46 pence per share in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.