April 16 (Reuters) - Sodexo SA :

* H1 revenue 9.93 billion euros ($10.61 billion) versus 9.28 billion euros year ago

* H1 profit attributable to equity holders of the parent 343 million euros versus 278 million euros year ago

* Fiscal 2015 objectives confirmed

