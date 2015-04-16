FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ovostar Union FY 2014 net profit down by 17 pct year on year
April 16, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ovostar Union FY 2014 net profit down by 17 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV :

* FY 2014 revenue $74.9 million versus $80.3 million a year ago

* FY 2014 net profit $25.8 million versus $31.2 million a year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA $29.1 million versus $36.2 million a year ago

* In 2014 egg production up by 16 percent year-on-year from 893 million to 1.038 million

* Sees FY 2015 egg production of 1.3 million, FY 2016 of 1.6 million

* Due to unstable Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate, decides to increase sales of shell eggs and dry egg products to export destinations

* Volume of eggs sold in 2014 up by 25 percent year on year to 733 million, which resulted in revenue of $49 million versus $51 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

