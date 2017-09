April 16 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

* Declared a distribution of 52,46212 cents per linked unit for six months ended 28 february

* Total revenue r476 993 000 for 6 months ended

* Receivables continue to be tightly managed and at reporting date, provision for bad debt was r7,90 million

* Headline profit per linked unit 82,10 cents for 6 months to feb