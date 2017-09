April 16 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* Innate Pharma and Sanofi SA collaborate on next generation antibody-drug conjugates

* Innate Pharma has entered into a collaboration agreement with Sanofi to apply Innate Pharma’s site-specific conjugation technology to development of new antibody drug conjugates

