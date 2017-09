April 16 (Reuters) - Qiagen Marseille SA :

* Announces public tender offer on the shares of Qiagen Marseille SA

* Offer price: 14.90 euros per Qiagen Marseille SA share

* Opening date of offer: April 17, 2015

* Closing date of offer: May 15, 2015

* Qiagen NV intends to implement a mandatory squeeze-out procedure

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)