BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co acquires three properties in Stockholm

April 16 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says has acquired three properties in the Greater Stockholm region by way of a company transaction

* The properties are estimated to generate annual rental income of 85 million Swedish crowns

* Two of the properties are located in Jordbro and the third in Vårberg

* Seller is PATRIZIA WohnInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH for the account of the German special fund PATRIZIA Euro City Residential Fund I

* Closing is expected to occur in July 2015

