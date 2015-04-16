FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co acquires three properties in Stockholm
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co acquires three properties in Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says has acquired three properties in the Greater Stockholm region by way of a company transaction

* The properties are estimated to generate annual rental income of 85 million Swedish crowns

* Two of the properties are located in Jordbro and the third in Vårberg

* Seller is PATRIZIA WohnInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH for the account of the German special fund PATRIZIA Euro City Residential Fund I

* Closing is expected to occur in July 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
