BRIEF-Brait to buy 80 pct stake in Virgin Active
April 16, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brait to buy 80 pct stake in Virgin Active

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Brait Se

* Brait’s proposed acquisition of a c.80% interest in virgin active and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Deal for about gbp682 million

* Will acquire a c.80% interest in virgin active, primarily from cvc funds and virgin group

* Existing management team will be retained and will be reinvesting alongside brait and virgin group

* Acquisition is at an enterprise value of c.gbp1.3 billion

* Brait will fund purchase consideration using cash on hand. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

