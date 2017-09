April 16 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB :

* Q1 order intake totaled 22.1 million Swedish crowns ($2.54 million)

* Revenues for entire group amounted to 15.1 million crowns, up 40 pct. compared to Q1 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7004 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)