BRIEF-Intracom Holdings unit awarded 3 mln euro project by ASEAN

April 16 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SaA :

* Is awarded the ASEAN customs transit system implementation project for 3 million euros ($3.20 million)

* Says project was assigned by the Association of Southern Asian Nations (ASEAN)

* Says the project is assigned to and will be implemented by its Intrasoft international unit

* Says the project will simplify and assist the flow of cargo and products that are transferred by road within ASEAN countries

Source text: bit.ly/1ayWG7T

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)