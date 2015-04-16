FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thrace plastics co sa approves FY 2014 dividend of 0.02 euros per share
April 16, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Thrace plastics co sa approves FY 2014 dividend of 0.02 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Thrace Plastics Co SA :

* Approves FY 2014 dividend of 0.022536 euros per share gross

* Says dividend will total 1 million euros ($1.06 million) gross

* Says dividend record date is April 21, ex-dividend date April 20 and payment date April 27, 2015

* Says has programmed investments for 2015, valued 25 million euros, of which 18 million in Greece

* Says the group's strategic plan includes investments in nonwovens and the packaging sector in South-Eastern Europe Source text: bit.ly/1Ham4hi

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9401 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

