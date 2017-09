April 16 (Reuters) - Finbond Group Ltd :

* Fy headline earnings up by 52 pct

* FY headline earnings per share increased 53.64 pct to 8.6 cents (FEB 2014: 5.6 cents)

* Dividend per share increased 61.9 pct to 3.4 cents (FEB 2014: 2.1 cents)

* FY revenue from continuing operations increased 60.4 pct to 455.4 mln rand (FEB 2014: 283.9 mln rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: